Remains Of Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman To Be Brought To His Residence Today

People have started to gather at the residence of Agniveer (Operator) Gawate Akshay Laxman in Pimpalgaon Sarai village of Buldhana district. Gawate Akshay Laxman, an operator, lost his life in the line of duty amid the treacherous terrains of the Siachen glacier on Sunday. He is the first Agniveer to have laid down his life in operations. His remains are being brought to his residence today.

Agniveer Laxman's father, Laxman Gawate told ANI "After getting a B.Com degree, he wanted to join the Army. I last spoke to him on October 20. He had asked me if I was keeping well and if his brother and other family members were doing fine."

The Indian Army on Sunday paid tribute to Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman. The Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps offered its deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

Expressing support for the bereaved family of Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman, the Indian Army on Sunday sought to clear the air on compensation, saying that the same is " governed by the relevant terms & conditions of service of the soldier".

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI), IHQ of MoD (Army) posted from its X handle, "#Agniveer (Operator) Gawate Akshay Laxman laid down his life in the line of duty in #Siachen. #IndianArmy stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief."

ADG PI - Indian Army, stated further that "in view of conflicting messages on social media regarding financial assistance to the Next of Kin of the deceased, it was important to clarify that emoluments due to the Next of Kin were governed by the relevant terms and conditions of service of the soldier".

"As per the terms of engagement of Agniveers, emoluments authorised to a deceased battle casualty will comprise: Non-contributory insurance sum, amounting to Rs 48 lakh. Seva Nidhi contributed by the Agniveer (30%), with equal matching contribution by the Govt, and interest thereon. Ex-gratia of Rs 44 lakh. Pay of balance tenure from date of death till completion of four years (more than Rs 13 lakh in the instant case). Contribution of Rs 8 lakh from the Armed Forces Battle Casualty Fund. Immediate financial assistance of Rs 30 thousand from Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA)," the ADG PI wrote.