'Religious Conversion Leads To Separatism', Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

The RSS Chief said problem in the Hindu society is inequality and untouchability. (File)

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday insisted upon stopping religious conversion saying that it separates individuals from their roots.

Mr Bhagwat was addressing the seers of the Dalit and Backward Classes communities during an event organised at Sri Shivasharan Madarachannaiah Gurupeetha in Chitradurga.

"Religious conversion leads to separatism. Conversion separates one from the roots. Hence, we should strive to stop religious conversion," the RSS Sarsangh Chalak was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the outfit.

"If we want India to remain as India, we have to be what we are (culturally) or else India will not remain India. Hence, we have to ensure that 'Dharma' should pervade all over," he added.

According to him, the problem in the Hindu society is untouchability and inequality, which exist only in the mind and not in the scriptures.

"Resolving this problem, which has been existing in our mind for many centuries may take time to fade. There is a need to find a solution to this issue. It will surely happen one day and we are working on it. Till then, we should have patience," Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief emphasised upon focusing on Indian culture such as respecting the elders and treating women with dignity.

"Modern way of teaching imparts education but it distances from culture. If we have to strengthen culture and commitment, then we have to associate ourselves with some form of worshipping, which the seers alone can do," Bhagwat told the religious heads.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)