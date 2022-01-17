Relief For Bihar Man Who Took 11 Vaccine Shots With Fake ID Cards, Names

The Bihar Police had charged the man on January 9 (Representational)

An 84-year-old man from Bihar, who was charged for taking 11 doses of the Covid vaccine, will not be arrested under the Indian Penal Code's “arrest without warrant” provision.

Brahamdev Mandal took the vaccine 11 times under assumed names and with different identity cards. He has been given relief and will not be “arrested without a warrant” considering his age, Deepak Chandra Das, Station House Officer, Puraini said.

The Bihar Police had charged Mandal, a resident of the Puraini area of the Madhepura district, on January 9.

"It has been alleged in the complaint that Mandal misled health workers on different dates and places, with different identity cards, and got 11 vaccine doses, breaking the rules of vaccination. This has been done by him between February 13, 2021, and January 4, 2022," the police said.

Mandal said he has never fallen ill since he began taking the vaccine and that his health has started to improve after repeated vaccination.

Reacting to his claims, Dr Amarendra Pratap Shahi, Civil Surgeon, Madhepura had said, "Whether his claims are true or false is a matter of investigation. We will check the hospital records and take action against the persons involved in the matter if his claims are found to be true."