Released From Jail, Navjot Sidhu Meets 'Mentor' Rahul Gandhi

Navjot Sidhu was in jail at Punjab's Patiala for 10 months.

Cricketer-turned politician Navjot Sidhu, released from jail after 10 months, met Congress's Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi today. The leader, who had a tweeted about a "Rahul Gandhi revolution" message for the BJP, today reiterated his commitment to work for the people of Punjab.

"Met my Mentor Rahul ji and Friend, Philosopher, Guide Priyanka ji in New Delhi Today. You can Jail me , Intimidate me, Block all my financial accounts but My commitment for Punjab and My Leaders will neither flinch nor back an inch !! My Leaders will neither flinch nor back an inch," read his post on Twitter.

Met my Mentor Rahul ji and Friend, Philosopher, Guide Priyanka ji in New Delhi Today.



You can Jail me , Intimidate me, Block all my financial accounts but My commitment for Punjab and My Leaders will neither flinch nor back an inch !! pic.twitter.com/9EiRwE5AnP — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 6, 2023

Navjot Sidhu was in jail at Punjab's Patiala for 10 months in connection with a road-rage incident in which a man died 34 years ago. An eye-witness accused Mr Sidhu of killing Gurnam Singh -- a resident of Patiala -- during an argument over a parking spot.

Navjot Sidhu and his friend, Rupinder Singh Sandhu, allegedly dragged Gurnam Singh out of his car and hit him. The man later died in hospital.

In May last year, the Supreme Court had ordered one-year jail term for the 59-year-old politician following a petition by the man's family. He was due to be released in May, but his sentence was shortened on account of "good behaviour".

Since his release on Saturday, Mr Sidhu has dived into work. Amid the police crackdown on supporters of Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh, he accused the Centre of trying to impose President's Rule in Punjab.

"Punjab is the shield of this country. When dictatorship came in this country, a revolution also came, led by Rahul Gandhi," he said.