"Stop Watching My Reels": Rekha Gupta Jabs Arvind Kejriwal Over "Edited" Video

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday took a jibe at her predecessor, Arvind Kejriwal, and asked him to "stop watching her reels", a day after he shared an "edited" video of the BJP leader speaking on the Congress's allegations of manipulation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the polls.

Addressing a public event after laying the foundation stone of a multi-level electric bus depot, she said Mr Kejriwal should focus on the people of flood-hit Punjab, where his party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is in power.

"I want to tell Kejriwal Sir, please reduce watching my videos, interviews, and reels. I think you watch my reels all day to find out what Madam says and what Madam did not say," Ms Gupta said in Hindi.

"If Kejriwal wants to focus, he should focus on the people of Punjab. He is never seen with the victims," she said, referring to the state, which has faced one of its worst flood disasters in decades.

Ms Gupta's remarks came a day after Mr Kejriwal shared a video in which the BJP leader was speaking to NDTV on the Congress's allegations of manipulation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the polls.

In a 14-second clip, the chief minister said, "As long as Congress was manipulating EVMs for 70 years, it was fine, but now that we've done it, they are feeling bad".

"What is the CM of Delhi saying?" Mr Kejriwal wrote on X.

The BJP, however, said the AAP leader had shared an "edited" video.

झूठ और अफ़वाह फैलाने वाले महाठग साहब को दिल्ली चुनावों में हार का ऐसा सदमा लगा की आधी-अधूरी क्लिप काटकर ‘ट्रोलर' बन गए सर जी 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/dPN6YxkEyn — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) September 21, 2025

The party's Delhi unit also shared the full clip, in which Ms Gupta said, "As long as Congress was manipulating EVMs for 70 years, it was fine, but now that we've done it, they are feeling bad. When they win, it's the public's mandate, and when we win, the EVMs are hacked? Where is this formula written? Someone please tell me where Rahul Gandhi studied this. He misleads the public all the time and lies to the people all the time... The public has given him so many opportunities, and he's ruled the country for years, and today he's stooping to such a low level that he's saying such things."