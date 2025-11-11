"No One Responsible Will Be Spared": BJP Lawmaker On Delhi Suicide Blast

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal, who represents Delhi's Chandi Chowk constituency where a deadly blast on Monday killed nine people, said that “no one responsible will be spared”.

The explosion, which occurred around 6.52 pm outside the Red Fort metro station's Gate number 1, shook one of the capital's busiest commercial and tourist areas. Based on forensic evidence and intelligence inputs, the Delhi Police has invoked sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act).

Speaking to NDTV, Khandelwal said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken personal charge of the situation. “All security agencies, including Delhi Police, are on high alert and investigating the cause,” Khandelwal told reporters. “Union Home Minister Amit Shah is personally monitoring every development. No one responsible for this heinous act will be spared.”

The MP offered condolences to the victims' families and urged calm among residents. “I deeply mourn the loss of lives and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. I appeal to citizens not to believe or spread rumours,” he said. “The culprits will be punished under the strictest provisions of law.”

Khandelwal said the government will announce compensation after receiving the final investigation report. “Since Amit Shah is directly involved, I can assure everyone that whatever best the government can do, will be done,” he added.

Delhi Police and central agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Intelligence Bureau, are scanning CCTV footage and examining the blast site for forensic evidence.

Impact on Local Traders

The blast's proximity to major market areas raised concerns among local businesses. Khandelwal, who is also closely associated with several trade bodies, clarified that only Lajpat Rai Market has been temporarily closed for investigation purposes. “I've spoken to trade associations, and they're cooperating fully with the authorities,” he said. “Traders understand this is a matter of national security and sovereignty.”

Political Angle Ruled Out

When asked if the incident could influence the ongoing Bihar elections, Khandelwal dismissed any such suggestion. “This is a national security issue, not a political one,” he said. “There is absolutely no connection between this incident and any state polls.”