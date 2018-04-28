Red Fort 'Adopted' In Rs 5 Crore Deal, Triggers Opposition Attack The Congress has questioned how a corporate house was given a mandate to maintain the iconic Red Fort, the venue for India's main Independence Day celebrations.

The Indian flag has been raised at the Red Fort in Delhi every every year since Independence. New Delhi: Red Fort to be maintained by Dalmia Group in new government deal Corporate house to introduce new facilities, invest in better upkeep Opposition accuses government of trying to commercialise iconic monument



The 17th century monument built by Shah Jahan has been on the government's adoption offer list for months. But it was only after the contract was signed this week that the implications of the move appeared to sink in.



Historian William Dalrymple tweeted his discomfort. "There must be better ways of maintaining a nation's greatest monuments than by auctioning them off to a corporate house," he said.



Political leaders from the opposition agreed. Some, such as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of them seemed to suggest that the government contract deal with the Dalmia Bharat Group was as good as leasing it out to a private party.



"Why can't the Government even take care of our historic Lal Qila? Red Fort is a symbol of our nation. It is where India's flag is hoisted on Independence Day. Why should it be leased out? Sad and dark day in our history", she tweeted.



The Congress, which led the offensive against the government, said "BJP and PM Modi should be ashamed that they don't have 5 crores for the maintenance and supervision of Red Fort, I wonder how they will run this nation," said Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress spokesperson.



Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma tried to clear the air, surprised that a political row had broken out over a scheme that had been announced last year.



"We are proud of our monuments and we are proud of our rich heritage and culture," Mr Sharma said.





