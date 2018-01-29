Recording Of Statements In Shopian Case To Begin Tomorrow

"According to the District Magistrate, Shopian, in order to ascertain the facts of January 27 firing incident at Ganowpora, all interested persons can record their statements within a week's time from January 30, 2018," an official spokesperson said today.
The statements can be recorded in the office of District Magistrate, Shopian, the spokesperson added.
Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had ordered a magisterial probe into incident where alleged firing by Army personnel on a stone-pelting mob left two dead and nine injured.
