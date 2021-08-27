In Record Haul, Drugs Worth Rs 10 Crore Seized In Mizoram

In Record Haul, Drug Worth Rs 10 Crore Seized In Mizoram

In the biggest drug haul in Mizoram this year, police have seized 5 lakh Methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 10 crore from a truck near Aizawl and arrested two persons from Assam, a senior officer said on Friday.

The truck was intercepted at Sairang village, about 20 km from the state capital, during an operation on Thursday evening.

Inspector General of Police John Neihlaia said Mantu Kumar Deb (45) and Subhas Das (33), both residents of Assam's Karimganj district, were in the truck.

They were arrested and a case was registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for possessing Methamphetamine, a powerful and highly addictive stimulant.

Investigations are underway, Neihlaia added.

Acting on an information, the police were checking vehicles and the two tried to flee with the truck. However, it was intercepted and the meth tablets were found inside it, another officer told PTI.

Meanwhile, state excise and narcotic officials have also arrested four people for possessing over 800 gram of heroin valued at Rs 24.50 lakh, an official said.

The seizure was made at Mualthuam North village in south Mizoram's Lunglei district on Thursday.

