Recognition To LoP Will Be Given On The Basis Of Rules: Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur He arrived here to attend the Winter Session of the Assembly that begins Tuesday and will end on January 12.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Jai Ram Thakur said that he will discuss the matter with BJP MLAs in a meeting Dharamshala: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said that the recognition to the leader of opposition (LoP) shall be given on the basis of rules of the state assembly.



He arrived here to attend the Winter Session of the Assembly that begins Tuesday and will end on January 12. The speaker and deputy speakers would be elected and the newly-elected MLAs would be sworn in.



Opposition Congress has 21 legislators in the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly, two short of getting the leader of opposition status.



The chief minister said that he will discuss the matter with BJP MLAs in a meeting.



On Pro tem Speaker and BJP MLA from Jawalamukhi Ramesh Dhawala terming the Assembly session in Dharamshala a financial burden, he said, "It is a regular practice to conduct the Winter Session here, and is being conduct for years now, so to take any decision on it shall be a hasty one."



"It is the first assembly session of the newly-elected government. We will work on the schemes which benefits the young generation," he said.



He also presided over the BJP legislative party meet in the evening.



The Governor would be addressing the session's first day.



