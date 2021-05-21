Rebel Andhra MP Gets Bail, Supreme Court Says May Have Been Ill-Treated

K Raghurama Krishnam Raju is not allowed to meet the media on any matter related to the case.

The Supreme Court today granted bail to Kanumuri Raghurama Krishnam Raju, the Narsapuram MP of the YSR Congress, a week after he was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for sedition. His arrest on May 14 followed weeks after he asked a CBI special court to cancel the bail granted to his party founder, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a disproportionate assets case.

Releasing the 59-year-old, a vacation bench of Justices Vineet Saran and B R Gavai today said, "In our view, considering the injuries reported by the Army Hospital, prima facie we find that there is a possibility that the petitioner was ill-treated while in custody."

Mukul Rohatgi argued for bail saying the MP was tortured and that there was no case of sedition and it was only fair criticism of the government.

Dushant Dave, the senior advocate for Aandhra, however, opposed the bail saying Mr Raju had incited violence and hatred among various castes and religions.

On May 17, the top court had ordered the transfer of Mr Raju to the Army Hospital at Secunderabad in neighbouring Telangana for medical examination and hospitalisation till further orders.

Photos of welts on Mr Raju's feet had gone viral on social media. The YSR Congress, however, said an examination by a team of doctors from Guntur Government Hospital had revealed he had a pre-existing medical condition that caused the reddening of his feet and legs.

Mr Raju was arrested from his residence in Hyderabad for allegedly acting in a way detrimental to the prestige of the state government.

On April 27, he had asked a special CBI special court to cancel the bail granted to Mr Reddy in a disproportionate assets case from 2012. He had claimed that the Chief Minister had violated the bail provisions. His allegations against Mr Reddy's government include that of corruption.

Setting the condition for his bail today, the Supreme Court said Mr Raju will cooperate with police and present himself when called for interrogation. The petitioner shall be given 24 hours' notice by the investigating officer.

He is not allowed to meet the print or electronic media on any of the subjects relating to the case.