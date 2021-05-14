Andhra Arrests MP For Sedition After He Says 'Cancel Chief Minister's Bail'

The allegations include that of corruption against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government.

Narsapuram MP Kanumuri Raghurama Krishnam Raju was today arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for sedition, weeks after the rebel YSR Congress leader asked a CBI special court to cancel the bail granted to his party founder, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a disproportionate assets case.

Mr Raju was arrested from his residence in Hyderabad for allegedly acting in a way detrimental to the prestige of the state government, ANI reported. The 59-year-old MP's allegations include that of corruption against Mr Reddy's government.

He has been charged under Sections 124A (sedition), 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups), and 505 (conducing public mischief).

"There was information against Sri Raju, stating that he has been indulging in hate speeches against certain communities and promoting disaffection against the government," a states from the police said following his arrest.

"...it was found that through his speeches on regular basis Mr Raju was indulging in systematic, schematic effort to cause tensions...and by attacking various government dignitaries in a way which will cause loss of faith in the government which they represent," it said.

Mr Raju had, on April 27, asked a special CBI special court to cancel the bail granted to Jagan Mohan Reddy in a disproportionate assets case from 2012. He had claimed that the Chief Minister had violated the bail provisions.

The Parliamentarian had quit the YSR Congress several years ago only to return to the party just before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. In between, he had joined the BJP as well as the Telugu Desam Party are various times.