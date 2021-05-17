Supreme Court Orders Medical Test After Arrested Andhra MP Alleges Torture

Raghuram Krishnam Raju had accused Jagan Mohan Reddy's government of corruption

The Supreme Court has ordered the medical examination of Andhra Pradesh MP Raghuram Krishnam Raju, who had filed a petition alleging that he was assaulted by the state's Criminal Investigation Department. The Narsapuram MP was arrested last week by the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department for alleged sedition.

The arrest came weeks after the rebel YSR Congress leader asked a CBI special court to cancel the bail granted to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in a disproportionate assets case.

Photos of welts on the MP's feet have gone viral. The ruling YSR Congress, however, said an examination by a team of doctors from Guntur Government Hospital has revealed that Mr Raju had a pre-existing medical condition that caused the reddening of his feet and legs.

Yesterday, the MP was shifted to Guntur jail though the High Court had said he should be shifted to Ramesh Hospitals.

Mr Raju was arrested on Friday from his Hyderabad residence for allegedly acting in a way detrimental to the prestige of the state government.

The 59-year-old had also accused Mr Reddy's government of corruption.

He has been charged under Sections 124A (sedition), 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups), and 505 (conducing public mischief).

"There was information against Sri Raju, stating that he has been indulging in hate speeches against certain communities and promoting disaffection against the government," a statement from the police said following his arrest.

"It was found that through his speeches on regular basis Mr Raju was indulging in systematic, schematic effort to cause tensions... and by attacking various government dignitaries in a way which will cause loss of faith in the government which they represent," the statement read.

On April 27, Mr Raju had asked a special CBI special court to cancel the bail granted to Jagan Mohan Reddy in a disproportionate assets case dating back to 2012. He had claimed the Chief Minister had violated the bail provisions.

The Parliamentarian had quit the YSR Congress several years ago but rejoined it shortly before the 2019 Lok Sabha election. In between, he had joined the BJP as well as the Telugu Desam Party are various times.