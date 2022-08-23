Realtor Shot At By 2 Unidentified Persons In Delhi's Burari

The police said the incident took place around 12:55 pm on Tuesday.

A man was shot at allegedly by two unidentified assailants in north Delhi's Burari area on Tuesday, police said.

The injured man, identified as Amit Gupta is a realtor and a hotelier, police said, adding that he is stated to be out of danger.

The police said the incident took place around 12:55 pm on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said a police team found that Amit Gupta was shot at by two unidentified assailants at Labour Chowk and was rushed to a hospital where he underwent a surgery.

He sustained bullet wounds in his left leg and abdomen, he said.

A case has been registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) and other relevant sections of Arms act, he added.

Footage from all the Closed Circuit television (CCTV) cameras are also being scanned to ascertain the identity of the culprits, police said.

Police are probing all angles, including any enmity, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)