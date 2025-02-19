Real Estate Firm Raymond Ltd Reports Cyber Security Incident

Real estate firm Raymond Ltd on Wednesday reported a cyber security incident at the company that impacted some of its IT assets.

In a regulatory filing, Raymond Ltd informed that "a cyber security incident has occurred at the company and it has impacted some of the IT assets which have been isolated." The incident has not impacted our core systems and operations, it added.

"None of our customer operations and store operations have been affected and the same are up and running normally," the company said.

Raymond assured that the technical team of the company along with a specialized team of cybersecurity experts and the management responded promptly and initiated necessary precautions and protocols to mitigate the impact of this incident.

"The company is investigating the matter and appropriate containment and remediation actions are being taken in a controlled manner to address the incident," the filing said.

With the inception in 1925, Raymond Group has been a pioneer and leader in fabric manufacturing and then forayed in other sectors such as engineering business and real estate.

After demerging its lifestyle business into a separate listed entity in the year 2024, Raymond Ltd now has two core businesses of real estate and engineering.

