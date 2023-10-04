'Ready To Die, But Not To Be Scared': Sanjay Singh's Message Before Arrest

The MP said he will continue to raise his voice against the "corrupt" BJP government at the Centre.

In a strong message to his colleagues in the Aam Aadmi Party before his arrest, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh reminded them that they are soldiers of the party and they have to continue the fight against the "corrupt" BJP government at the centre. "Marna manzoor hai, darna nahin (We are ready to die, but not to be scared)," the defiant MP declared.

In the video message, recorded before his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liquor policy case, Mr Singh said he has been relentlessly fighting and raising his voice against the corruption of the Narendra Modi government.

"Today, the ED suddenly reached my house and carried out searches for the whole day and investigated everything, but found nothing. Despite this, I am being arrested. But we are soldiers of the Aam Aadmi Party and we want to tell Modiji that he is losing the next elections, and losing badly," Mr Singh claimed.

"This is a sign of your frustration and defeat. This is an example of a scared Prime Minister inflicting cruelty and dictatorship and jailing people to try and win elections. But I want to remind Modiji that whenever tyranny increases, the people rise up to raise their voices against it. We are ready to die, but not to be scared. No matter how much suffering Modiji inflicts on me, I always have, and will continue to, speak against the corruption of the Narendra Modi government," the MP said in Hindi.

Mr SIngh alleged that, after his arrest, fake news will be planted against him and fake information will be disseminated.

The Enforcement Directorate carried out a raid at the residence of Sanjay Singh on Wednesday morning and arrested him in the evening. He has been arrested in a money laundering case linked to the investigation into the Delhi liquor policy.

While the BJP has justified his arrest and even hinted at action being taken at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal next, the AAP has insisted that 15 months of investigation into the case have yielded nothing. Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had also been arrested in connection with the case in February.