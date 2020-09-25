Ready To Be In Grand Alliance If RJD's Leadership Changes: Upendra Kushwaha

Tejashwi Yadav is not in a condition to fight against Nitish Kumar, says Upendra Kushwaha. (File)

Former union minister Upendra Kushwaha has said that the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) will remain in the Grand Alliance only if there is a change in the leadership of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

"If there is a change in leadership of RJD then we are ready to be in the Grand Alliance. Tejashwi Yadav is not in a condition to fight against Nitish Kumar," Mr Kushwaha said.

The RLSP chief said that the alliance should announce the name of its leader for the state Assembly elections.

RLSP has given the responsibility to the party chief Upendra Kushwana to decide whether it will contest the upcoming Assembly polls under the Grand Alliance.

Earlier, RLSP secretary-general Madhaw Anand said that the party's first priority is the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance).

"I am expecting that all would be well at the earliest. As far as the NDA is concerned, in politics, the doors are always open. There is no permanent political enemy, so wait for a few days and the picture will be clear," he said.

Anand said that everything is not well in the Mahagathbandhan and confusion is growing among the people of Bihar that the grand alliance is failing to pose a serious threat to the NDA.

"The coordination between the ally parties is very poor. Tomorrow our party has called a national and state council meeting to discuss the prevailing situation in the Mahagathbandhan and the current political situation of Bihar," he added.

The RLSP had broken away from the NDA in December 2018 before the 2019 general election and its president Upendra Kushwaha, who resigned as Minister of State for Human Resource Development, had joined the Mahagathbandhan.

The RLSP president has been upset since the BJP made it clear that it will not be given more than two Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 polls against the three it had fought on in the year 2014.