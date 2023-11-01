RBI Governor Says 'Closely' Watching High Attrition At Some Private Banks

RBI Governor said that geopolitical uncertainty is the biggest risk to global growth.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday said attrition is seen to be high at some private sector banks and that the central bank is watching the issue "closely".

Speaking at the annual BFSI Insight Summit organised by Business Standard, Mr Das said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is looking at the issue as part of the regulatory supervision efforts.

In the comments that come amid some major banks reporting attrition rates of over 30 per cent, Mr Das said every bank has to build a core team to take care of such issues.

He also said that the career outlook of youngsters has changed with regard to job switching and added that the youth is "thinking differently" on the aspect now.

According to Mr Das, the growth momentum in the economy continues to be strong, and that the GDP number for the second quarter will surprise everyone on the upside.

He said that geopolitical uncertainty is the biggest risk to global growth but was quick to add that India is better placed to deal with any potentially risky situation.

