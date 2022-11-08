'Ray Of Hope For Upper Castes': B Bommai Hails Supreme Court Verdict On EWS Quota

Basavaraj Bommai hailed Supreme Court's verdict upholding EWS quota in employment and education.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the 103rd amendment made to the Constitution by central government to provide 10 per cent reservation in employment and education for the economically backward upper castes is a ray of hope for people.

Talking to reporters in Baindur in Udupi district on Monday, Mr Bommai said this verdict will help the economically backward upper castes which have no reservation, to utilise and develop themselves. This has happened due to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "We are happy with the amendment to the Constitution," he said.

The Chief Minister said as the nation is progressing, the aspirations of youths are also growing. The government has responded to the needs of everyone and helped them to come up in all the fields and to lead an independent life. The top court has given its verdict after considering all technical and constitutional points. The state government will implement this verdict effectively in the coming days, he said.

On the criticism over 10 minute meditation for school and college students daily, Mr Bommai said whenever good decisions are taken it is bound to have pro and anti feelings. However, the government will take a decision after going through the issue.

Asked about the pest attack for areca nut crop, the Chief Minister said it is being looked into by the University of Agricultural Sciences and a team from the Government of India. A scientific reason for the pest attack will be found out and take remedial steps accordingly. The pesticide prescribed by the agricultural scientists will be used to control the pest attack.

