Rats, Roaches, Grease And Open Drains: Mumbai Restaurant's Licence Suspended

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Maharashtra has ordered the immediate suspension of the food business licence of a hotel in Mumbai, after an investigation found its kitchen was infested with rats and cockroaches.

The licence of Hotel Radha, located in Malad (West), was suspended with immediate effect following a raid on August 18.

The inspection uncovered an active rodent infestation, including live rats near the ceiling and emerging directly from open kitchen drainage lines.

Kitchen drains were left wide open and unmaintained, creating direct entry pathways for municipal sewage pests.

Inspectors detected live cockroaches crawling directly over food preparation equipment, including the dough-mixing machine.

Severe environmental unhygiene was documented throughout the kitchen, featuring foul odours caused by water stagnation, grease buildup, and drain seepage.

Videos and images from the inspection show an extremely dirty kitchen full of oil and grease, with the utensils and cooking counters being covered with black layers. Storage units were also dirty. Boxes and containers storing food had mud and dust on them. Utensils also had rust, and the dustbin was kept open with waste inside it and a toaster was placed above it where food was being made.

Photos also showed food ingredients kept in unhygienic conditions.

Acting under Section 32(3) of the FSS Act, 2006, authorities suspended the licence.

The enforcement order mandated the immediate closure of all manufacturing, storage, sale, and distribution operations effective August 18.

The action comes amid a statewide crackdown on Maharashtra hotels, restaurants, government canteens, and other places.