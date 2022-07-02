Rath Yatra 2022: Gujarat Man Builds Robotic Chariot To Pay Tribute To Lord Jagannath

The chariot is operated via Bluetooth instead of the traditional rope.

As devotees in Odisha participated in Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra on Friday, a man in Gujarat's Vadodara was seen paying an innovative, robotic tribute to Lord Jagannath.

A video of Jai Makwana's unique robotic Rath Yatra (robotic chariot) has been shared by news agency ANI on Twitter.

"This robotic rath yatra is a modern-day celebration of the festival with the Lord manifesting in front of devotees on a robotic rath," he said (1.07) pic.twitter.com/R4YmasCSKQ — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022

The caption of the post shared on Saturday says, "Vadodara's Jai Makwana pays a robotic tribute to Lord Jagannath calling it an amalgamation of science & traditions."

He told ANI, "This robotic rath yatra is a modern-day celebration of the festival with the Lord manifesting in front of devotees on a robotic rath."

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 1.3 lakh views and thousands of likes on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the famous Rath Yatra began on Friday, July 1. Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a beautiful sculpture of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra to pay homage to the mega annual event. Mr Pattnaik shared the beautiful artwork, created on the Puri beach, on his official Twitter handle on Friday.

Mr Pattnaik also created 125 chariots to honour Lord Jagannath's festival in his home state Odisha. He also posted a special message through his art and wrote, "On this Rath Yatra, let us pledge to "Say no to single-use Plastic" and keep our environment clean."

While the festival originated in the state of Odisha, it is widely celebrated throughout the country.