Rat On Board: IndiGo Flight Delayed By 3 Hours At Kanpur Airport

An IndiGo Airlines flight was delayed for about three hours at Kanpur Airport today after a rat was spotted inside the aircraft, causing inconvenience to 140 passengers and airport officials.

The flight, which was scheduled to depart for Delhi at 2:55 pm, had already boarded all passengers when someone noticed a rat jumping around inside the cabin. The airline staff were immediately informed about the rodent's presence.

Following this, all passengers were safely evacuated, and a search operation was launched to locate the rat. The search continued for approximately one and a half hours.

The flight, initially set to arrive in Delhi at 4:10 pm, finally departed Kanpur at 6:03 pm and landed in Delhi at 7:16 pm.

Speaking to NDTV over the phone, airport media in-charge Vivek Singh confirmed the presence of a rat on the aircraft and the evacuation of passengers as a precautionary measure.

(With inputs from Arun Agrawal)