'Rare Quality': BJP's Subramanian Swamy Praises Mamata Banerjee

BJP's Subramanian Swamy met Mamata Banerjee in Delhi on Wednesday.

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday praised Trinamool Congres chief Mamata Banerjee and said she ranks with Jayaprakash Narayan and former prime ministers Morarji Desai, Rajiv Gandhi, Chandrashekhar, and PV Narasimha Rao, "who meant what they said and said what they meant".

"Of the all the politicians I have met or worked with, Mamata Banerjee ranks with JP, Morarji Desai, Rajiv Gandhi, Chandrashekhar, and P V Narasimha Rao who meant what they said and said what they meant. In Indian politics that is a rare quality," Mr Swamy, who met Ms Banerjee on Wednesday, said in a tweet.

Of the all the politicians I have met or worked with, Mamata Banerjee ranks with JP, Morarji Desai, Rajiv Gandhi, Chandrashekhar, and P V Narasimha Rao who meant what they said and said what they meant. In Indian politics that is a rare quality — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) November 24, 2021

Congress leaders Kirti Azad, former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar and former JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Pavan Varma joined Trinamool during Mamata Banerjee's visit to Delhi on Tuesday.

Mamata Banerjee is in the national capital till November 25. Her visit comes days ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament which is scheduled to begin on November 29.

