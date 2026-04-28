Rare Fish Species 'Gitchak Nakana' Discovered In Assam's Goalpara

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a "fascinating discovery" from Assam - a rare fish species found in deep underground water in Goalpara district.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sarma wrote: "Fascinating discovery from Assam! A rare fish species has been found in deep underground water in Goalpara, showcasing our rich and unexplored biodiversity,".

"Kudos to researchers from Senckenberg, Assam Don Bosco University, Dhanamanjuri University and others for this remarkable work," Sarma said.

Fascinating discovery from Assam! A rare fish species has been found in deep underground water in Goalpara, showcasing our rich and unexplored biodiversity.



Kudos to researchers from Senckenberg, Assam Don Bosco University, Dhanamanjuri University and others for this remarkable… pic.twitter.com/PrzuQtjqQX — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 27, 2026

According to reports, the newly identified species, named Gitchak nakana, is a tiny, blind and blood-red fish that inhabits subterranean waters, marking the first such groundwater-dwelling fish recorded in Northeast India.

The discovery was made in a concrete-ringed dug-out well in a village in Goalpara district, near the foothills of the Shillong Plateau.

Researchers were able to study the species after locals pumped out water from the well, bringing the hidden aquatic life to the surface.

Scientists said the finding offers rare insight into underground ecosystems and highlights the need for further exploration and conservation of such fragile habitats.