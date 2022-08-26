Watch: Rare Bonhomie At Pakistan Border, Bhangra On Sidhu Moose Wala Song

The video shows Indian soldiers performing bhangra steps.

It is often said that music is a powerful tool that unites people and can transcend all boundaries. A recent video doing rounds on the internet seems to have strengthened this belief.

In the video shared by Indian Police Services officer HGS Dhaliwal on Twitter, Indian Army personnel are seen enjoying the Punjabi song Bambiha Bole by Amrit Maan and late Sidhu Moose Wala.

Sidhu's songs playing across the border! bridging the divide! pic.twitter.com/E3cOwpdRvn — HGS Dhaliwal (@hgsdhaliwalips) August 25, 2022

The video shows Indian soldiers performing bhangra steps to the music at an army post in a hilly region. As the camera zooms into the other side of the border, a soldier at the Pakistani post is seen waving to the Indian side.

"Sidhu's songs playing across the border, bridging the divide," the IPS officer, who shared the video, said in his tweet.

The clip has accumulated more than 1,58,000 views on Twitter and many paid tributes to the Punjabi singer and rapper who was shot dead in May.

"This is so overwhelming and emotional. People across the borders too felt the pain of his loss. May he be in peace now," wrote a user.

this is so overwhelming and emotional.. people across border too felt the pain of his loss. May he be in peace now. — Harmandeep (@Harmand61245968) August 25, 2022

Many echoed the sentiment of Mr Dhaliwal and highlighted how music can bridge the gap between borders.

Thats the power and beauty of music, creating bridges between people, no matter how different they are! ????#SidhuMooseWala ❤️ — Shiva Rana (@shivarana1995) August 25, 2022

"Omg, it's so mesmerising, we love him, we love him, this video is the expression of thousands of Pakistani fans," another said.

Omg, its so mesmerizing, we love him, we love him, this video is the expression of thousands of Pakistani fans, ♥️ — Ikra_sanam (@iKranoor28) August 25, 2022

This person stressed that even after the artiste's death, his music has stayed alive.

Insan ke jane k baad bhi music dilo me jinda hota hai. — Shalini Negi???????? (@Shalininegi13) August 26, 2022

A person summed up the video in one line. "Religion divides us, while music unites us."

Religion divides us, while music unites us. — アジャイ (@hiboucynique) August 26, 2022

Many shared the same belief that the love for music knows no bounds.

Music has no barriers....emotions r the same... — Bhavna C. (@BhavnaC4) August 25, 2022

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in broad daylight in Punjab's Mansa district when he was travelling to visit his aunt in Barnala.