Singer Sidhu Moose Wala Dressed As Groom By Parents For Cremation

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead over the weekend

Thousands of mourners on Tuesday lined the roads for the cremation of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead over the weekend. He was 28.

The singer was dressed as a groom, per a ritual followed in Punjab after a young unmarried man dies, and his body was taken for cremation on a trolley decorated with flowers and pulled by a tractor - reportedly the singer's favourite one.

Pictures showed a turban was tied on the singer's head along with a sehra, which a Punjabi groom wears before leaving for the bride's home. The singer's father, Balkour Singh, was even seen fixing his son's moustache.

The singer's final song, "The Last Ride", included the line: "The glow on the man's face tells you that he'll die young."

That song was a homage to American rapper Tupac Shakur, who was shot dead in his car in 1996 at the age of 25.

The singer's parents were inconsolable as they sat beside the body at their home.

Reports say the parents had been planning for their son's wedding.

Some of the singer's fans wore T-shirts with Moose Wala's picture printed on them. The singer's father even took off his turban on seeing the sea of mourners.

The police have linked the singer's death to inter-gang rivalry.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified gunmen in Punjab's Mansa district. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a Mahindra Thar jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

On Monday, Punjab Police detained six people from Uttarakhand.

The popular Punjabi singer had fought the recent assembly election in Punjab on a Congress ticket.

A judicial commission headed by a sitting high court judge will probe the singer's horrific killing.