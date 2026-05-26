Rare Blueberry Species Rediscovered In Arunachal Forest After 188 Years

Researchers have rediscovered 'Vaccinium piliferum', a rare and endangered wild relative of the blueberry, in the remote forests of Vijoynagar in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, nearly 188 years after it was first recorded in 1836.

The rediscovery in the Eastern Himalayan region is being seen as a major botanical achievement and an important addition to India's biodiversity records.

Researchers said 'Vaccinium piliferum' belongs to the Ericaceae family, which includes blueberries and cranberries.

The species was rediscovered recently by researchers from the Society for Education and Environmental Development, CSIR-North East Institute of Science (NEIST) and Technology and collaborating institutions, a source in the institute said.

The plant was originally recorded in 1836 during the colonial period but had not been traced for generations, leading many botanists to believe it may have disappeared from the wild.

The species was found near tributaries of the Noa-Dihing River in the dense forests of Vijoynagar, an ecologically sensitive area known for rich biodiversity, the CSIR-NEIST source said.

Researchers said only 16 individual plants were recorded during the field survey, indicating the species' fragile population status.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature has listed 'Vaccinium piliferum' as an 'endangered' species.

Experts said the rediscovery highlights the ecological importance of Arunachal Pradesh's Eastern Himalayan ecosystem and the need for conservation of rare flora and fauna.

Wild relatives of cultivated berry species are considered important for research related to climate resilience, disease resistance and crop improvement, botanists said.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein described the rediscovery as "a remarkable chapter in the natural history of Arunachal Pradesh".

"This finding highlights the immense ecological wealth of our state and reinforces the urgent need to protect and preserve our fragile Himalayan ecosystems for future generations," he said in a post on X.

Mein also appreciated the efforts of researchers involved in the rediscovery.

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