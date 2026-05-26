Rape Convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Gets 30-Day Parole, 16th Time Since 2017

Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been granted a 30-day parole, officials said on Tuesday.

Ram Rahim will stay at his Sirsa-headquartered Dera during the parole period, said Dera spokesperson and advocate Jitender Khurana.

The Dera chief, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples, is currently lodged in the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak.

This is the latest in a series of paroles granted to him. It comes months after he was granted a similar parole in January.

The Dera Sacha Sauda was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2017 after being convicted of raping two of his women disciples.

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