Rape Accused Hangs Himself In Police Lockup In UP, 3 Cops Suspended

Police had taken man into custody on charges of luring a teenage girl and raping her (Representational)

A rape-accused man allegedly died by hanging himself in the lockup of Maudaha Kotwali police station here with three policemen placed under suspension, officials said on Wednesday.

A police sub-inspector and two constables, who were prima facie found to be guilty, have been suspended by Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Narendra Kumar Singh.

Sanjay, a resident of Khandua village in Mahoba district, hanged himself in the lockup of Maudaha Kotwali on Tuesday night, the SP said. He was taken to the district hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

Police had taken the man into custody on charges of luring a teenage girl and raping her, he said.

A sub-inspector (SI) and two constables, who were found prima facie guilty, have been suspended with immediate effect and investigation of the whole case has been handed over to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hamirpur, the SP said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem.

