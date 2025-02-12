Ranveer Allahbadia Loses Nearly 50,000 Followers After Crass Remarks

Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia has witnessed a decline in his social media follower count following the recent controversy around his remarks on comedian Samay Raina's roast show "India's Got Latent". Ranveer Allahbadia, who goes by the username "BeerBiceps", saw nearly 50,000 followers drop on Instagram.

According to HypeAuditor, a data-driven Influencer marketing platform, BeerBiceps had 45.27 lakh Instagram followers on February 9. Three days later, on February 11, the follower count dropped to 44.80 lakh.

His other account with the username "ranveerallahbadia" also saw a sharp decline in followers from 34.39 lakh on Sunday to 34.21 lakh on Tuesday, as per HypeAuditor.

Social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia recently appeared in an episode of India's Got Latent, alongside content creator Apoorva Mukhija and comics Ashish Chanchlani, and Jaspreet Singh. A short clip from the show, which is now viral, shows Mr Allahbadia asking an obscene and inappropriate question from a contestant.

The audience and fellow comics laughed out loud at Mr Allahbadia's remark but it soon sparked a controversy, drawing legal action.

On Monday, lawyers Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra wrote to Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phalsankar and the state women's commission, flagging how such remarks amount to disrespecting women and must attract action.

The remarks triggered a massive outrage on social media, with many calling it vulgarity in the name of comedy. It drew reactions from journalist and lyricist Neelesh Misra and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate, among others.

"Decency is not incentivised in India - by platforms or audiences - and creators are stooping lower and lower for audience reach and revenue," wrote Mr Misra.

Meanwhile, Ms Shrinate called it pervert and worrying. "This isn't creative. It's pervert. And we can't normalise perverse behaviour as cool. The fact that this sick comment met loud applause must worry us all," she said.

Following the row, Mr Allahbadia issued an apology and said he "shouldn't have said what he said".

"My comment was not just inappropriate, it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I'm sorry," he said in a video statement.

