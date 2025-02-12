Food Delivery App Jabs Ranveer Allahbadia With "India's Lost Talent" Ad

A food delivery platform has taken a swipe at YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and comedian Samay Raina after they found themselves in choppy waters over comments and content of the show 'India's Got Latent'.

Magicpin, which claims to be "India's third largest food delivery app," put up a road advertisement reading, "India's Lost Talent. Comedy ki limit honi chahiye par discounts ki nahi (There should be a limit to comedy, but not to discounts)."

The ad had animated characters resembling panellists from India's Got Latent laughing at the bottom. Sharing the image on X, Magicpin wrote, "Can we get back the magic in comedy?" along with hashtags for "standup comedy" and "India."

The post quickly went viral.

A user commented, "Comedians need this type of humour!"

"Need of the hour," someone said.

Another wrote, "This was epic."

The controversy erupted after Ranveer Allahbadia, known as 'BeerBiceps,' made comments on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent, sparking massive backlash. Amid mounting criticism, Mr Allahbadia issued an apology on Monday. But multiple complaints have been filed naming him, Mr Raina and social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija.

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has registered a case against India's Got Latent, filing charges against 30 to 40 individuals associated with the show. Notices are being sent to all involved. Mumbai Police also visited Mr Allahbadia's residence as part of their investigation.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned Mr Allahbadia, Mr Raina, and others over alleged derogatory remarks, with a hearing scheduled for February 17. A Parliamentary panel on information technology is also considering whether to summon the YouTuber-podcaster for questioning.

In Assam, a case has been filed against Mr Allahbadia and others, with Guwahati Joint Commissioner of Police Ankur Jain confirming that they were in touch with Mumbai Police. Notices and summons will be issued "in due course."

The controversy has now reached Parliament. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has announced that she will raise the issue, criticising Mr Allahbadia's remarks as "abusive language in the name of comedy."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that anyone who crosses the limits of decency will face action. Two Mumbai lawyers have already filed complaints against Ranveer Allahbadia.

The India's Got Latent episode featuring the vulgar comments has been removed from YouTube.