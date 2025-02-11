Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as the BeerBiceps Guy, is in for major legal trouble over his crass remarks on Comedian Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent'.
As multiple complaints have been filed against Allahbadia, a team of Mumbai police have reached his home today for questioning.
A case has been filed against other contestants on the show as well, including Samay Raina and Apoorva Mukhija, known as the 'Rebel Kid' on social media.
While the 31-year-old Allahbadia has apologised for his crass remarks and the video has been taken down on YouTube, a Parliamentary panel on information technology is discussing whether to summon the podcaster. He may be issued a notice, seeking his appearance before the panel to answer questions linked to the row.
Here are latest updates on Ranveer Allahbadia's controversy:
Samay Raina's 'India Got Latent' Episode Featuring Ranveer Allahbadia Taken Down
An episode of Samay Raina's show 'India Got Latent' on YouTube, featuring crass comments by Ranveer Allahbadia, has been blocked following orders from the government.
"The 'India Has Latent' episode on @YouTube with obscene and perverse comments by Ranveer Allahbadia has been blocked following Government of India orders," Kanchan Gupta, Senior Adviser, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said in a post on X.
The ‘India Has Latent’ episode on @YouTube with obscene and perverse comments by Ranveer Allahbadia has been blocked following Government of India orders. pic.twitter.com/Joaj5U9QBE— Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) February 11, 2025
“Will Summon Accused”: Assam Cop On Case Against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina
A day after a police case was filed against Ranveer Allahbadia and others in Assam over the YouTuber's crass comments on comedian Samay Raina's "India's Got Latent" show, senior cop told NDTV that they will summon the accused.
“We are in touch with Mumbai Police,” Guwahati Joint Commissioner of Police Ankur Jain said.
Amid Ranveer Allahbadia Row, Javed Akhtar On 'Slang In Comedy' Goes Viral
Amid the backlash over podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's crass remarks at a roast show, a video of poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar sharing his perspective on whether slang is acceptable in comedy has gone viral.
Singer B Praak Cancels Appearance On Ranveer Allahbadia's Podcast
Singer B Praak has said he has called off an appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast after his remark on a reality show sparked controversy.
In an Instagram video, Praak on Monday said, "I was supposed to appear on a podcast, on Beer Biceps, and we cancelled that. Why? Since we are all seeing how pathetic his thinking is. The choice of words that he has used on Samay Raina's show."
Allahbadia has over 10 million subscribers on his YouTube channel where he hosts his podcast "The Ranveer Show".
Ranveer Allahbadia's "Sex With Parents" Comment To Be Taken Up In Parliament
Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rajya Sabha MP from Shiv Sena (UBT), has said she would raise the issue of Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remark.
"Any abusive language in the name of comedy content crosses limits is not acceptable . You get a platform, that doesn't mean that you will utter anything. He is someone with millions of subscribers, every political has sat in his podcast. PM has given him an award... As a member of standing committee of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, I will raise this issue," she has said on X.
Cops At Ranveer Allahbadia's Mumbai Residence
A team of Versova police have reached the Mumbai residence of podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as the BeerBiceps Guy, amid uproar over his crass remarks on comedian Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent'.