Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as the BeerBiceps Guy, is in for major legal trouble over his crass remarks on Comedian Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent'.

As multiple complaints have been filed against Allahbadia, a team of Mumbai police have reached his home today for questioning.

A case has been filed against other contestants on the show as well, including Samay Raina and Apoorva Mukhija, known as the 'Rebel Kid' on social media.

While the 31-year-old Allahbadia has apologised for his crass remarks and the video has been taken down on YouTube, a Parliamentary panel on information technology is discussing whether to summon the podcaster. He may be issued a notice, seeking his appearance before the panel to answer questions linked to the row.

Here are latest updates on Ranveer Allahbadia's controversy: