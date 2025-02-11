Amid Ranveer Allahbadia Row, Javed Akhtar On 'Slang In Comedy' Goes Viral

Amid the backlash over podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's crass remarks at a roast show, a video of poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar sharing his perspective on whether slang is acceptable in comedy has gone viral. Mr Akhtar, known as much for his wit as for his poetry, sat down for a chat with comics Sapan Verma, Biswa Kalyan Rath and Shreeja Charturvedi last year in an episode of Chill Sesh.

During the interaction, Mr Rath asked him about his views on stand-up comedians using slang. "When we do comedy, we use slang and people laugh. Gradually, it becomes a habit. We don't feel bad about it even though others may. So what is your perspective? Is slang acceptable in the context of comedy?" Mr Rath asked.

In response, Mr Akhtar started with his signature storytelling. "I will tell you something. Odisha, Bihar and Mexico, anywhere in the world where there is poverty, people eat lots of chilli because the food is bland. So just to get some taste, they eat chilli. Gaali is the chilli of language. If you can speak good language and if you are witty enough, you don't need this chilli. If the conversation is bland, you will put some gaalis in it," he said, drawing a round of applause.

Comic Sapan Verma said Mr Akhtar had poetically insulted stand-up comedians. "We are feeling bad, but also feeling good."

Ms Chaturvedi asked if he felt the same about songs with double-meaning lyrics. "Is it not a release for some people to talk about these things or is it just bad?"

Mr Akhtar replied, "What kind of people they must be? they need a psychiatrist, not a song. Who gets relief if they listen to a vulgar song? The idea is frightening."

Allahbadia, also known as the BeerBiceps Guy, recently appeared in an episode of India's Got Latent hosted by Raina. A short clip from the show, which is now viral, shows Allahbadia asking a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?"

The remark has sparked a massive row and put the spotlight on mature content in comedy shows that make it to streaming platforms and are available to all age groups, including children. Many have said such content can impact children negatively. They have also flagged racist remarks in the garb of comedy that may create social tensions. Demands have been raised to regulate such content.

Allahbadia also faces a police case for his remarks. A Parliamentary committee, too, has taken note and may summon him. The podcaster has issued an apology in which he has said comedy was not his forte and that his remark was the result of a lapse in judgment.