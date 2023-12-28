Complaint Against Ranbir Kapoor Over Viral Christmas Lunch Video

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated Christmas as Kunal Kapoor's residence.

A viral video of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor celebrating Christmas has provoked a complaint in Mumbai by a man who accuses him and his family of “hurting religious sentiments”.

In the video, Ranbir Kapoor is seen celebrating the Christmas flambé tradition in which a spirit is poured on pudding and it is set aflame briefly. Actor Alia Bhatt, his wife, is by his side in the video.

Sanjay Tiwari, who filed the complaint at Ghatkopar police station through his lawyers Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra, claimed that the actor “is seen pouring liquor on cake and setting it on fire while saying Jai Mata Di".

No First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in the case yet.

"In Hinduism, fire god is invoked before invoking other deities, but Ranbir Kapoor and his family members deliberately used intoxicants while celebrating the festival of another religion and chanted Jai Mata Di," the complaint says.

The video is from the annual Christmas brunch hosted by Kunal Kapoor, which was attended by Ranbir, Alia and their daughter Raha.

The couple also attended an intimate Christmas gathering at her mother Soni Razdan's place. Sharing photos the caption of her post, Alia expressed her gratitude, “Grateful for this bunch.. grateful for so so much…Merry Merry Christmas & happy happy always, “ with a Christmas tree and a black heart emoji.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April 2022. They welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November of the same year.