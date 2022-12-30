Ranbir-Alia Groove At Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Engagement

Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, got engaged to Radhika Merchant.

Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani threw a grand party at his house in Mumbai to celebrate the engagement of his youngest son Anant Ambani, who got engaged today to Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant.

The exclusive, colourful event was attended by some of the top names of Bollywood -- Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ayan Mukherji, and new parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat. Cricketer Zahir Khan was also seen at the late-evening party, chatting away with the guests.

Arriving in ethnic ensembles, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat held hands as they made their way inside Antilia. This is apparently the first time Alia Bhat is attending a public function after becoming a mother.

As the dhol players struck up a rollicking beat, the guests could be seen grooving to the rhythm.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were seen smiling happily as they were showered with rose petals.

The evening sky was lit up by laser beams as a dazzling light and sound show started off at Antilia. The 27-story skyscraper, named after the mythical island in the Atlantic, had topped the Forbes list of most expensive homes.

Earlier in the day, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had a traditional roka (engagement) ceremony at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan.

In June, Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani had hosted future daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant's arangetram (a ceremony to mark the completion of training for a classical dancer) at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

Radhika Merchant reportedly trained in Bharatnatyam for eight years. She is a disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts.

Anant Ambani - who served at Reliance industries in various capacities after completing his studies from Brown University in the USA -- is expected to head Reliance's new energy business.