Ramzan Month Begins Today

The first appearance of the holy Ramzan moon was sighted on Saturday evening. (File)

The Muslim holy month of Ramzan begins in Dakshina Kannada on Sunday, the district Kazi Al-Haj Twaka Ahmed Musliyar has said.

The first appearance of the holy Ramzan moon was sighted on Saturday evening. The first day of fasting for the holy month is determined by the sighting of the new moon.

During Ramzan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Muslims across the world fast from dawn to dusk and shun worldly pleasures.

Fasting during the month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam. Ramzan culminates with the celebration of Id-ul-Fitr festival.