Education Minister's Condition Improving But Still In ICU: Official

Education Minister's Condition Improving But Still In ICU. (FILE)

The condition of Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, who is admitted to AIIMS Delhi following post-COVID complications, is improving, but he is still in ICU, said Ajay Bisht, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Union Education Minister.

Mr Pokhriyal was brought to the AIIMS on Tuesday morning after experiencing post-COVID complications. The union minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21.

However, he had resumed work after recovery and held many meetings via video conferencing.

