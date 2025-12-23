KARTET Result 2025 (OUT: Download Karnataka TET Result PDF Directly Here

KARTET Result 2025 (OUT) LIVE: Along with the result, the final answer key has been released.
KARTET Result 2025 (OUT) LIVE: The School Education Department, Karnataka, has released the KARTET 2025 result today, December 23. Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) held on December 7 can check their results online at sts.karnataka.gov.in using their application number and date of birth. Along with the result, the department has also released the KARTET 2025 final answer key.
KARTET Result 2025: Qualifying Marks
General / 2A / 2B / 3A / 3B: 60 per cent (90 marks out of 150)
SC / ST / PwD: 55 per cent (83 marks out of 150)
How To Download KARTET 2025 Result
- Candidates can access their results by following the steps below:
- Visit the official website at schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on "Download KARTET Eligibility Certificate"
- You will be redirected to a new login page
- Enter your application number and date of birth
- Submit the details to view the result
- Check and download the result for future reference
Details Mentioned on KARTET Result 2025
The Karnataka TET result sheet will contain the following information:
- Candidate's name
- Application number
- Paper appeared (Paper 1 / Paper 2)
- Marks obtained
- Qualifying status
- Certificate details