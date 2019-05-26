"Third Child Shouldn't Be Allowed To Vote": Ramdev On Population Control

Ramdev demanded a complete ban on cow-slaughter and said that it is the only way out to reduce the conflict between cow smugglers and "gau rakshak" (cow protectors).

All India | | Updated: May 26, 2019 16:13 IST
Ramdev also pressed for a country-wide ban on liquor.


Haridwar: 

Yoga guru Ramdev asserted that in order to contain population growth, the government should bring in a law whereby third-borns should be bereft of voting rights. He also batted for a pan-India ban on manufacturing, sale, and purchase of liquor.

"India's population should not be more than 150 crores in the next 50 years as we are not prepared or ready to bear more than that. This is only possible when the government makes a law that third child would not be allowed to vote, neither contest election nor he/she enjoys any type of privileges and facilities given by the government," Ramdev said while addressing a press conference on Sunday.

"Then people will not give birth to more children, no matter which religion they belong to," he added.

He also demanded a complete ban on cow-slaughter and said that it is the only way out to reduce the conflict between cow smugglers and "gau rakshak" (cow protectors).

"There should be a complete ban on cow slaughter and it is the only way out to end the conflict that we see between cow smugglers and ''gau rakshak''. For those who want to eat meat, there are several other types of meat which they can eat," he said.

Further, he pressed for a country-wide ban on liquor.

"In Islamic countries, liquor is banned. If in Islamic countries it can be banned then why not in India? This is the land of sages. There should be a complete ban on liquor in India," Ramdev said.

