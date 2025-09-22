Delhi College Principal Suspended After Sexual Harassment Complaint

The principal of a college affiliated with the University of Delhi has been suspended after a faculty member accused him of harassment. Professor Rasal Singh, who was suspended as principal of Ramanujan College, has now alleged that the complaint against him was "retaliatory" because he did not consider the faculty member's application for promotion over a documentation issue.

University of Delhi Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh confirmed to NDTV that he approved the recommendation of a probe panel to suspend Professor Singh. "I have accepted the governing body's recommendation because this concerns the safety of our daughters," he said. Asked about the grounds for the suspension, the Vice-Chancellor declined to comment.

A fact-finding committee first investigated the allegations, which were then examined by a three-member governing body.

Professor Singh has now written to the Grievance Cell in the Prime Minister's Office, and alleged that the complaint against him was "false" and "retaliatory".

He has said the complaint was filed immediately after the college's Internal Quality Assurance Cell did not consider the faculty member's promotion case due to incomplete documentation. "The timing clearly indicates the retaliatory and afterthought nature of the complaint," Professor Singh has said. "Subsequently, I was subjected to unethical pressure from different corners to promote her failing, which threats of framing me in sexual harassment case," he said.

He has also said due process was not followed during the investigation and accused those part of the probe panel of working against him because they have ambitions for the Principal post.

"They are attempting to convert an issue related purely to promotion into a case of sexual harassment as part of this conspiracy," he said.

"This unfounded allegation has caused severe professional damage and personal distress, tarnishing my hard-earned reputation as a first-generation academic from a rural background who has advanced solely through merit and perseverance," Professor Singh said.