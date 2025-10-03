Delhi High Court Stays Suspension Of College Principal Over Sexual Harrasment Allegations

The Delhi High Court has granted an interim stay on the suspension of Ramanujan College's Principal Rasal Singh over the allegations of sexual harrasment levelled by three women teachers.

The High Court noted that the petitioner was not afforded an opportunity to be heard before his suspension.

Justice Sachin Datta granted an interim stay on the suspension order of Professor Rasal Singh till the next date of hearing, noting that before passing the order of suspension, the petitioner was not heard by the committee constituted by the Deputy Registrar of colleges.

Justice Datta said, "Considering that the allegations are to be inquired by the ICC, the determination/recommendation of whether any interim measure is warranted against the petitioner, also necessarily falls within the exclusive jurisdiction of the ICC."

"On a prima facie conspectus, it is evident that the suspension of the petitioner, even before the allegations levied have been examined/inquired into by the concerned ICC, is unwarranted and has the effect of usurping/circumventing the jurisdiction of the ICC," Justice Datta said in the order.

The bench held for all the aforesaid reasons, till the next date of hearing, there shall be an interim stay on the suspension order dated September 23, issued by the Chairperson, Ramanujan College, University of Delhi, on behalf of the Respondent college," Justice Sachin Datta ordered.

However, the High Court made it clear that it shall be for the concerned ICC to consider whether any interim measures against the petitioner are warranted, including suspension and/or imposition of any other restrictions.

The High Court requested that the concerned ICC be requested to bestow its urgent consideration to the matter and take an expeditious decision with regard thereto. Let the inquiry against the petitioner also be expedited.

The High Court observed that "Prima facie, considering the nature of allegations levied against the petitioner, the constitution of a committee by the Deputy Registrar of Colleges (Delhi University) through a letter of May 5, was inapposite since the authority to deal with such allegations is the ICC. This has been noted by the said Committee as well.

"It is also notable that even the said committee did not expressly recommend the suspension of the petitioner," the High Court noted.

The High Court also noted that the petitioner was not granted an opportunity to be heard.

"Further, it appears from the relevant records produced for the perusal of this Court that the suspension order was passed by the respondent (Delhi University) solely relying upon the observations recorded by the aforementioned committee in its report dated June 23, and evidently without even affording an opportunity of hearing to the petitioner," the High Court said in the order.

The High Court also made it clear that if required, during the pendency of the inquiry, ICC shall pass appropriate protective orders in favour of the respondent (complainants).

The High Court has sought a reply from the respondents before the next date of hearing on October 15.

The bench had reserved the order on September 26 on the petition moved by Rasal Singh against his suspension order of September 18, 2025.

Senior Advocate Geeta Luthra, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that despite the petitioner's distinguished academic career, unblemished service records, and a reputation for discharging his duty with diligence and integrity, he has become a victim of personal vendetta/conspiracy emanating from certain vested interests, which ultimately resulted in the filing of malafide.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)