Raman Rajamannan, Kerala's Tribal King, To Attend Republic Day Celebrations

Raman Rajamannan, the king of Kerala's Mannan community, will attend the 76th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on January 26. King Rajamannan will be accompanied by his wife Binumol. OR Kelu, Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes, handed over the Republic Day invitation to the tribal king. This will be the first time a tribal king will attend the Republic Day parade in Delhi.

Rajamannan, the only tribal king in Kerala, and his wife flew to Delhi on Wednesday. They will visit various places after the parade and return on February 2. Travel expenses will be borne by the Scheduled Caste Development Department, Minister Kelu said in a social media post.

He will wear headgear (thalappavu) and traditional clothes, marking the special occasion and will be assisted by two Ministers and soldiers during the functions.

Rajamannan is the head of 300 families of Mannans, a tribal clan living in 48 settlements in the Idukki district. The King holds a special place in the rituals and festivities of the Mannan community.

He took the reins of his little kingdom, back in 2012, after the death of Aryan Rajamannan. An economics graduate, Rajamannan lives an ordinary life as a farmer. He doesn't have a royal palace or a chariot. Instead, he resides in a simple house and manages a local temple along with his family.

The king has no rights or duties in civil society, but oversees community matters with the help of four upa rajas (deputies), one ilayaraja (prince), and a 50-member council of ministers, known as kaanis, reported The Indian Express.

Reportedly, the Mannan community follows a matrilineal system, meaning women hold the inheritance rights.