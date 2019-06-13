Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party Splits In Bihar

General Secretary Satyanand Sharma has accused Paswan of promoting only his family members in the party.

June 13, 2019
BJP ally LJP won all the six seats it contested in the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar.


Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has split with senior party leader and General Secretary Satyanand Sharma, along with several other party office-bearers resigning and forming a new party -- the LJP (Secular).

Mr Sharma has accused Paswan of promoting only his family members in the party and said the LJP has been turned into a family fiefdom of Paswan.

"Paswan's family has been dominating over the party, there is no internal democracy in the party."

Bharatiya Janata Party ally LJP won all the six seats it contested in the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar. Of its six MPs, three are family members of Paswan -- his son and two younger brothers.



