'My Heartfelt Gratitude': Chirag Paswan Thanks PM After Father's Funeral

LJP chief Chirag Paswan, who is mourning the loss of his father - Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan - today offered Prime Minister Narendra Modi his "heartfelt gratitude" for help in organising the funeral that was held at Patna's Janardhana Ghat on Saturday.

In an emotional tweet posted this evening, Chirag Paswan said he was going through a difficult phase and the Prime Minister's unasked-for aid had come as a blessing. He also said that he hoped these blessings would always remain with him.

"Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modiji... my heartfelt gratitude for your help in organising the funeral and last rites for my papa. Sir... you made all the arrangements without my asking for anything. As a son I am going through a very difficult phase but am inspired by your courage and encouragement," Mr Paswan said in Hindi.

"May your blessings and affection always remain," he added.

Ram Vilas Paswan, 74, died at a Delhi hospital last week after undergoing heart surgery the week before. His body was flown to Patna and he was given a state funeral yesterday. The last rites were performed by his deeply grieving son, who fell unconscious after he lit the funeral pyre.

Chirag Paswan, a dutiful son who posted videos of him playing barber for his father during the Covid lockdown, wept inconsolably when the PM visited the family's Delhi residence to pay his last respects.

"I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. Shri Ram Vilas Paswanji's demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity," the Prime Minister tweeted on Thursday after news of Ram Vilas Paswan's death.

Mr Paswan must now overcome the loss of his father and lead his party in Bihar Assembly elections that start in less than 20 days.

The young politician, who has made no secret of his chief ministerial ambitions or his criticism of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, had earlier raised the banner of revolt against the ruling BJP-led NDA in the state and said the LJP would not contest the election with Mr Kumar's JDU.

Days later the BJP warned the LJP leader, with Deputy Chief Minister Sushil (the party's senior most leader in the state) saying: "Come back to the BJP fold or be expelled".

The BJP's relationship with the Paswan family has been complicated in the past because of Chirag Paswan's criticism of Nitish Kumar and the fact that Ram Vilas Paswan was a member the Narendra Modi government.

Elections for Bihar's 243-member Assembly will take place over three phases starting October 28. Results are due November 3.

With input from PTI