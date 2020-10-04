Chirag Paswan's Party To Meet Over Bihar Polls, May Announce Candidates

Chirag Paswan's LJP was to meet on Saturday.

Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has called a meeting of its parliamentary board today at 3pm in Delhi and the party is likely to announce its candidates for the Bihar elections today.

An announcement is likely that the LJP, a key BJP ally, will not fight the Bihar elections with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance this time; it is likely to field candidates against Nitish Kumar's JDU, sources said. However, the party is not likely to field its candidates against the BJP.

The meeting, which was to be held on Saturday, was postponed as Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Chirag Paswan's father, had to be hospitalised. He underwent a heart surgery last night at a hospital in Delhi, Chirag Paswan said in a tweet this morning.

Prime Minster Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah called up Chirag Paswan to enquire about his father's health and told him that once his father recovers, "he will be proud of how well his son looked after him".

On Saturday, Chirag Paswan "sought people's blessings" for his party's "Bihar first Bihari first" vision document.

In a statement, he heaped praise on PM Modi and said all his party's candidates will strengthen the BJP leader's hand.

"It is not only my hope but confidence that you will bless me to make Bihar first and restore its pride so that all my candidates could strengthen the hands of the prime minister," he posted a message on Twitter with a picture of PM Modi talking to him and keeping his hand on Mr Paswan's shoulders.

Last month, the ruling BJP, was served an ultimatum by the LJP, just weeks before the October-November state election. The BJP's relationship status with the Paswans has been complicated over the past few months because of a feud between Nitish Kumar and Chirag Paswan.

Bihar will vote on October 28, November 3 and 7 for a new government and the results will be announced on November 10.