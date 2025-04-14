Ram Temple Trust Receives Threat Email, Probe Ordered

An investigation has begun after Ram Temple Trust received a suspicious email warning the trust about a security threat to Ram temple, a senior police official in Ayodhya district said on Monday.

Police, however, haven't shared much information with the media, except that an individual from Tamil Nadu wrote the email in English. Sources said the email was received on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Until now, no official communique has been issued either by the Ram Temple Trust or the security agencies.

