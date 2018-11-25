Ram Temple Should Be Built After Top Court Order, Consensus: Piyush Goyal

Union Railway minister Piyush Goyal said BJP has always made it clear that a Ram temple should be constructed at the birth place of Lord Rama.

All India | | Updated: November 25, 2018 20:47 IST
"There should be a decision as soon as possible, with consensus," Piyush Goyal said. (File)


Udaipur: 

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday a Ram temple should be built in Ayodhya after the Supreme Court's judgment and with popular consensus.

"The party has clarified its view that there should be a decision on the matter as soon as possible with the consensus of all," he said. Mr Goyal added that whatever the Shiv Sena, the Vishva Hindu Parishad and the RSS have said on the issue is what people want.

