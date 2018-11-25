Temple Decision By PM After December 11, Says Religious Leader In Ayodhya

Vishwa Hindu Parishad held a mega rally in Ayodhya, to mobilise support for building of a Ram temple.

A decision on the Ayodhya Ram temple will be taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers after December 11, one of the religious leaders attending the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's mega rally in Ayodhya claimed today. Swami Rambhadracharya said he had the assurance of senior a union minister, whom he met on Friday. He, however, did not name the minister.

Quoting the minister, he said, "I am hopeful that a legislation will come for temple construction. The government will respect our sentiments -- this is what a seniormost minister told me. He has asked me to keep patience".

The religious leader, who heads a Chitrakoot-based organisation also said he had been assured of action from Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the BJP's ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

"He assured me that the government will be pressurised for legislation in Parliament for temple construction. We want all MPs to be united. It shall be passed with two-thirds majority," he said in his address at the meeting at the temple town that was attended by nearly 50,000 people.

The meeting was held as part of the right-wing organisation's push for fast-tracking the temple-building at the disputed site said to be the birthplace of the Lord Ram.

The Ayodhya title suit is pending at the Supreme Court, which has refused to fast-track the hearing of the case. In January, the court is expected to take a call on the date of hearing. But the delay has triggered calls from right-wing organisations and a section within the BJP to bypass the legal process through an ordinance or executive order from the government.

While the speakers at today's VHP meet called for an Ordinance, there was no formal resolution on it.The group is planning a meet in Delhi on December 9 and a weeklong series of events across India from December 18 to drum up support for the temple.

There are hopes among a section of the BJP and right-wing groups to start the temple construction by next year's national polls. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of pushing to delay the matter in view of the elections.

"They tell the Supreme Court to delay the Ayodhya hearing due to 2019 elections! They do everything possible to impeach the Chief Justice," PM Modi said at a rally in Madhya Pradesh.