After Sena's Temple Call In Ayodhya, VHP Claims 3 Lakh At Meet: 10 Points

Massive security as Uddhav Thackeray visits Ayodhya and VHP plans gathering of 3 lakh people

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: A massive congregation demanding the construction of the Ram temple has been organised by the right-wing group Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) at Ayodhya on Sunday. Thousands of Shiv Sena supporters have also arrived in Ayodhya to put pressure on the centre for the construction of the temple. NDA ally and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray arrived in Ayodhya yesterday to "wake up the Narendra Modi government from a Kumbhakarna-like slumber" and demanded a date for the commencement of the temple construction. The VHP said, its 'Dharma Sansad' will be the biggest ever gathering of saints and supporters in Ayodhya and their agenda is to discuss the way forward for the construction of the temple. The VHP, in the last few weeks mobilised support for the rally across Uttar Pradesh, through bike rallies, processions and other public events. Ayodhya has turned into a virtual fortress with multiple layers of security and deployment of drones as VHP and Shiv Sena supporters arrived in the temple town.