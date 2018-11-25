Ayodhya Tense As Shiv Sena, VHP Push For Ram Temple Construction: Live Updates

New Delhi:
Ayodhya: Security has been tightened ahead of two big events organised by Shiv Sena and VHP.
Ayodhya, a temple town in Uttar Pradesh, is on edge as Shiv Sena and Vishwa Hindu Parishad raise pitch for the construction of the Ram temple.
The two groups have planned separate events in the temple town. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad is holding a mega religious gathering to mount preassure on the government. The organisation will hold a "dharma sansad" to discuss the way forward for the construction of the Ram temple.
The VHP has been mobilising support for its big event through bike rallies and processions across UP in the last few days.
The Shiv Sena has elaborate arrangements for its chief Uddhav Thackeray, who is on a two-day visit to the state. Mr Thackeray will offer prayers at the Ram janmabhoomi, participate in the aarti by the Sarayu river and will speak to saints and people there. He is carrying a pot full of soil from the Shivneri fort in Pune, which will be handed over to the mahant or priest at the janmabhoomi.
Two lakh people are expected to attend the VHP event today. The organisation says the agenda of "dharma sansad" is to discuss the way forward for the construction of the Ram temple.
Another big event lined up for today is by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. The right-wing organisation will hold a separate event on Sunday, which it says will be the biggest congregation of saints and supporters of the Ram temple since 1992, when the 16th-century Babri Masjid was destroyed by lakhs of right wing volunteers or karsewaks.
Uddhav Thackeray, who landed in Ayodhya on Saturday, wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a date when the construction of the Ram temple will begin. "First say when will you construct the temple, the rest we will talk later," he said in what sounded like a dare to the BJP ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.
Mr Thackeray is being accompanied by his wife Rashmi and son Aditya. On Saturday, the Shiv Sena leader participated in aarti along the banks of the Sarayu river. Thousands of Shiv Sena arrived in Ayodhya for Ram Lalla's darshan.