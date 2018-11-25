Ayodhya Tense As Shiv Sena, VHP Push For Ram Temple Construction: Live Updates

Ayodhya: Security has been tightened ahead of two big events organised by Shiv Sena and VHP.

Ayodhya, a temple town in Uttar Pradesh, is on edge as Shiv Sena and Vishwa Hindu Parishad raise pitch for the construction of the Ram temple.

The two groups have planned separate events in the temple town. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad is holding a mega religious gathering to mount preassure on the government. The organisation will hold a "dharma sansad" to discuss the way forward for the construction of the Ram temple.

The VHP has been mobilising support for its big event through bike rallies and processions across UP in the last few days.

The Shiv Sena has elaborate arrangements for its chief Uddhav Thackeray, who is on a two-day visit to the state. Mr Thackeray will offer prayers at the Ram janmabhoomi, participate in the aarti by the Sarayu river and will speak to saints and people there. He is carrying a pot full of soil from the Shivneri fort in Pune, which will be handed over to the mahant or priest at the janmabhoomi.

